Sonam Kapoor loves her blazers; here’s proof

Sonam Kapoor is a rule-breaker when it comes to fashion; and among the millions of things she manages to pull off effortlessly, blazers rule the roost. Her’s closet is a mixed bag of distinct sartorial picks, right from classics, casuals, ethnics to statement piece. But the way she plays with blazers is amazing.

Blazer by the nature of the fabric and cuts is meant for formal and statement looks. Traditionally it has been worn for professionals purposes only. But the Veere Di Wedding actor gave us lessons on pairing it with skirts, saris, almost everything.

Take a look:

For Cannes 2019 red carpet, she wore a custom Ralph & Russo tuxedo with a trail. The monotone look was accessorised with a stunning Chopard necklace.

Sonam stepped out in an ensemble from Mother of Pearl. Styled by sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor, she looked lovely in the crisp shirt with a Victorian collar that was teamed with a jacquard blazer and a pair of bell-bottoms. The look was rounded out with hair neatly parted at the side, a sling bag from the same label and boots.

Also styled by Rhea, the actor donned an outfit by Rahul Misra that consisted of a white dress, layered with a matching jacket. The look was rounded out with black boots from Jimmy Choo, a slender necklace from Angana Nanavaty Jewelry and rings from Repossi. We quite liked the nude palette of the make-up chosen by Namrata Soni.

For the seventh anniversary of husband Anand Ahuja’s brand Bhaane, the actor was dressed in an oversized printed blazer from Bhaane’s cruise 2020 collection. The blazer had an eye-catching brushstroke print in strong shades of red, yellow and green that made the look more casual. Sonam wore the colourful Bhaane combo without a shirt, adding a sultry element to the outfit.

A round of applause for the actor for pulling off the androgynous look effortlessly. Apart from the outfit, those lovely curls got out attention. The hairstyle by Alpa Khimani looked lovely on her and it was a refreshing change from her usual straight tresses. The make-up too by Arti Nayar was right on point. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the look was rounded out with a clutch from Louis Vuitton, silver hoops and rings from Begani Jewels. The actor was attending JIO MAMI’s Word to Screen Market welcome dinner.

For her next outing, she went for grass green monotone pantsuit from Osman Yousefzada’s collection. The metallic heart-shaped earring caught our attention as the look was quite minimalistic.

The Neerja actor wore an Anamika Khanna outfit and paired it with silver earrings.

