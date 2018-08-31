Sonam Kapoor pulls off the androgynous look like a boss

Sonam Kapoor hits the ball out of the park in this outfit. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor hits the ball out of the park in this outfit. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

Trust Sonam Kapoor to make fashion choices no one generally does and then hit it out of the park. Proving this once again, the actor made quite a statement in a boxy pantsuit from Y/Project. The tawny brown colour blazer was teamed with trousers that were slightly a shade darker. A round of applause for the actor for pulling off the androgynous look effortlessly.

Apart from the outfit, those lovely curls got out attention. The hairstyle by Alpa Khimani looked lovely on her and it was a refreshing change from her usual straight tresses. The make-up too by Arti Nayar was right on point. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the look was rounded out with a clutch from Louis Vuitton, silver hoops and rings from Begani Jewels. The actor was attending JIO MAMI’s Word to Screen Market welcome dinner.

Prior to this, Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport in a plum colour pantsuit from The Third-Floor Clothing. While we did like the suit, the way it was styled failed to impress. The bright burnt orange lip shade and silver earrings did not really complement the lovely outfit. It goes without saying that she could have done better.

She was also seen in a mustard yellow Cord stripper Ninja Set. Styled with a pair of tan heels and huge golden jhumkis, the look undoubtedly was curated well by Rhea Kapoor. But the styling again was a letdown.

