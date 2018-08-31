Follow Us:
Friday, August 31, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Sonam Kapoor pulls off the androgynous look like a boss

Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted in a boxy pantsuit from Y/Project. The tawny brown colour blazer was teamed with trousers that were slightly a shade darker. Needless to say, she looked lovely!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 31, 2018 6:28:46 pm
sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor y project, sonam kapoor pant suit, sonam kapoor rhea kapoor, indian express, indian express news Sonam Kapoor hits the ball out of the park in this outfit. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)
Related News

Trust Sonam Kapoor to make fashion choices no one generally does and then hit it out of the park. Proving this once again, the actor made quite a statement in a boxy pantsuit from Y/Project. The tawny brown colour blazer was teamed with trousers that were slightly a shade darker. A round of applause for the actor for pulling off the androgynous look effortlessly.

Apart from the outfit, those lovely curls got out attention. The hairstyle by Alpa Khimani looked lovely on her and it was a refreshing change from her usual straight tresses. The make-up too by Arti Nayar was right on point. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the look was rounded out with a clutch from Louis Vuitton, silver hoops and rings from Begani Jewels. The actor was attending JIO MAMI’s Word to Screen Market welcome dinner.

Prior to this, Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport in a plum colour pantsuit from The Third-Floor Clothing. While we did like the suit, the way it was styled failed to impress.  The bright burnt orange lip shade and silver earrings did not really complement the lovely outfit. It goes without saying that she could have done better.

ALSO READ | We like Sonam Kapoor’s plum pantsuit, but the styling is a letdown

She was also seen in a mustard yellow Cord stripper Ninja Set. Styled with a pair of tan heels and huge golden jhumkis, the look undoubtedly was curated well by Rhea Kapoor. But the styling again was a letdown.

Sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor airport look, sonam kapoor paint suit Sonam Kapoor failed to impress in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her latest looks? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Jassa Patti: Wrestler Who Has Won Rs 1 Crore, 70 Bikes, 4 Cars
Watch Now
Jassa Patti: Wrestler Who Has Won Rs 1 Crore, 70 Bikes, 4 Cars
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement