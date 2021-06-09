On Sonam Kapoor’s birthday, a look at some of her iconic fashion moments

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Sonam Kapoor has, over the years, changed the way people perceive fashion in Bollywood. Since her debut with Saawariya in 2007, the actor has not only impressed with her fashion choices but also inspired others to experiment with their looks. So there would be no better occasion than her birthday to revisit some of her iconic fashion moments.

In her latest picture, the Neerja actor is seen in a red frilly top paired with an equally frilly white skirt. Going by her mistletoe earrings looks like she is ushering in Christmas early.

Perfectly blowdried hair, bright red lips, and on-point makeup completed the look. Check out the pictures below:

Recently, she also gave the humble black peplum blazer a fashionable twist by pairing it with a long skirt. The look was rounded off with hair tied in a neat bun and smokey eyes.

The actor looked like a vision in this Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble which featured an asymmetrical top and boot-cut pants. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the outfit was paired with a floor-length off-white overcoat. The actor gave the look a traditional twist by accessorising it with a statement silver and pearl necklace from Amrapali.

Remember how the kaftan become ‘it’ wear amid the pandemic? Well, Sonam too jumped on the bandwagon but she took the outfit to a whole new level by elevating the comfort wear to a piece of haute couture. She opted for a white kaftan from the label Taller Marmo which featured some stunning detailing — including a high neck to tassels.

Like a true diva, she was seen looking gorgeous in a trench coat from Maison Valentino. The off-white outfit featured abstract patterns, which made it stand out. This was paired with a black high-neck top, and ankle-length boots from Stuart Weitzman.

For Halloween 2020, she decided to dress up like Marilyn Monroe. She nailed the bright red lipstick and the puffy hairdo. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “This Halloween has got me going… Oh, my Monroe! Becoming this diva was such a fun experience for me and my team. Definitely one of my fav looks I’ve recreated for Halloween, ever! (sic)”

She was also seen nailing this gorgeous, elaborate dress from designer Stephane Rolland. The floor-length gown featured voluminous sleeves which the actor pulled off with effortless charm. The look was pulled together with red lipstick and a neat hairdo. Take a look at the pictures.

Which is your favourite look?