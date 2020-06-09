Sonam Kapoor aces statement shoulders like no one else

The fashionista is always on top of her game. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) The fashionista is always on top of her game. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

It will not be wrong to say that Sonam Kapoor is a bonafide fashionista who has tried and aced every trend out there. No doubt then that she is also considered as B-Town’s fashion diva. Always taking risks but also keeping it elegant, the Neerja actor understands her fashion well. And among the many things she effortlessly carries off are statement shoulders, a trend that made a comeback recently.

So as the actor turns a year older today, take a look at why we claim she aces statement shoulders like no one else.

Giving the classic pantsuit a run for its money, Sonam aced this crimson red Eudon Choi ensemble featuring puffy sleeves. Paired with a classic Lois Vuitton spherical sling bag and pumps from the same brand, the look was brought together with red lips and silver hoops.

Sonam looks liked a vision in this A-line white dress with long, flowy sleeves form Emilia Wickstead. She styled the look with plain black scarpins from the same brand along with a Dior handbag. The look was pulled together with a black fascinator and matching gloves.

The Khoobsurat actor looked pretty as a picture in this custom made dress from Ashi Studio. The off-shoulder ensemble featured majestic ruffles which elevate the look. Teamed with matching strappy heels, the look was completed with a neat hairdo and red lips.

Sonam looked ethereal in this gown by Ezra couture at the Filmfare Awards 2019. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the gown featured statement sleeves and a deep V neck. The body-hugging gown, which had a little train, was teamed with statement earrings, soft smokey eyes and nude pink lips.

Sonam aced this canary yellow Silvia Tcherassi dress which was teamed with chunky sneakers. The dress, which featured a bow detailing at the front, was styled with red lips, which went perfectly well with the outfit.

