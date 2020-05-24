Sonam Kapoor gives us some summer fashion goals in this Bhaane dress

What do you think of her look? (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) What do you think of her look? (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Summer is officially here and it is time to change our wardrobe. In case you are looking for some inspiration, who better than Sonam Kapoor for some tips? Even though stuck at home, the actor recently shared pictures where she was seen wearing a Bhaane dress. The outfit was rounded out with a sleek hairdo and some kohl.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The only thing that makes me smile in this blistering heat is this @bhaane dress that’s chic but feels like a airy kaftaaan!” Looking at how comfortable it looked, we agree with her.

While short dresses and shorts will always be in vogue, an airy dress will be a nice wardrobe addition, too. You can also clinch it with a belt at the waist and you will be good to go. What better ways to stand out in the crowd?

What do you think of her recent look?

