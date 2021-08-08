Sonam Kapoor takes a basic black dress and elevates it; check it out

What do you think of her look? (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

There is no other way to say it — Sonam Kapoor can take a basic look and make it better. There are several instances which prove her complete fashion domination. Her latest look is another instance of this. The Neerja actor, who recently arrived in Mumbai after staying in London for a while, was spotted wearing a black outfit from the label The Vampire’s Wife.

A black dress can be basic. The actor, however, never does boring. The black maxi dress with an asymmetrical hemline had an old-world feel to it, especially the frill details all over. Everything about it, the droopy sleeves, winged eyeliner and the classic Louis Vuitton bag, elevated the look.

Sharing it, the actor wrote, “Nothing like home, nothing like bombay nothing like the rains and nothing like family and friends.Check out the pictures here. (Sic)”

This is not the first time she took something and made it better. Take, for instance, this look where she styled the white shirt in an understated, classy way. Pairing it with pants might be an obvious choice. She, however, tucked it in and paired with a black skirt.

She looked equally lovely in this white dress. The loose silhouette worked really well, giving the look a nice, timeless feel.

What do you think of her recent photos?

