Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shows off baby bump in a black bodycon dress

Sonam Kapoor is a bona fide fashionista, and leaves everyone impressed with her sartorial picks, every single time. Thus, it was expected of her to leave us swooning over her maternity style, too. And, the fashion icon surely didn’t disappoint!

Striking a perfect balance between style and comfort, the actor posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram account, looking lovely in a black bodycon dress. The sleeveless midi dress accentuated her prominent bump as Sonam caressed it lovingly.

She left her hair open, and teamed the look with black and grey sneakers and subtle makeup.

Prior to this, she had impressed us in a see-through black kaftan from Fil De Vie, barring her baby bump. It featured intricate floral embroidery and a plunging neckline.

Channelling her inner Aphrodite, the 36-year-old had also adorned an ivory silk sari by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Featuring a beaded border and thigh-high slit, it was paired with a strapless blouse and statement jewellery from mother Sunita Kapoor‘s collection.

