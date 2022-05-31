scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Must Read

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shows off baby bump in a black bodycon dress

She left her hair open, and teamed the look with black and grey sneakers and subtle makeup.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2022 3:50:47 pm
The actor looked lovely in this black dress (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor is a bona fide fashionista, and leaves everyone impressed with her sartorial picks, every single time. Thus, it was expected of her to leave us swooning over her maternity style, too. And, the fashion icon surely didn’t disappoint!

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Striking a perfect balance between style and comfort, the actor posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram account, looking lovely in a black bodycon dress. The sleeveless midi dress accentuated her prominent bump as Sonam caressed it lovingly.

sonam kapoor Sonam flaunted her baby bump in a new picture (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

She left her hair open, and teamed the look with black and grey sneakers and subtle makeup.

Best of Express Premium
Rajya Sabha Polls: Heartburn in Congress; party straying from Udaipur res...Premium
Rajya Sabha Polls: Heartburn in Congress; party straying from Udaipur res...
Explained: Securing your Aadhaar dataPremium
Explained: Securing your Aadhaar data
Speedy recovery, good take-up across classes: Executive vice president-co...Premium
Speedy recovery, good take-up across classes: Executive vice president-co...
Behind Aadhaar flip flop: Plaints, confusionPremium
Behind Aadhaar flip flop: Plaints, confusion
More Premium Stories >>
ALSO READ |Hina Khan shares her ‘favourite’ outfit in the last picture from Cannes 2022

Prior to this, she had impressed us in a see-through black kaftan from Fil De Vie, barring her baby bump. It featured intricate floral embroidery and a plunging neckline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) 

Channelling her inner Aphrodite, the 36-year-old had also adorned an ivory silk sari by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Featuring a beaded border and thigh-high slit, it was paired with a strapless blouse and statement jewellery from mother Sunita Kapoor‘s collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) 

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Thota Vaikuntam
In pics: Exhibition celebrates the vibrancy of Indian visual arts
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
May 31: Latest News
Advertisement