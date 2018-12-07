Suit it up: Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Sophie Choudry show how to nail power suits

The B-town actors have time and again proved that pantsuits are not just meant for formal outings. If worn well, they can make a good airport style statement as well. Recently, we spotted Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Sophie Choudry while in transit and all of them rocked the power suit.

Sharma opted for a pinstriped, tailored suit that included a longline blazer and cropped pants from Mango. She teamed it with a white graphic print tee and matching sneakers from Dior. Keeping her make-up minimal, she rounded off her look with a black Chanel handbag.

Meanwhile, Kapoor’s outfit comprised of flared trousers and a matching blazer. She paired it with a blue shirt, white sneakers and hoop earrings. What we liked is how she styled her hair in a high ponytail that accentuated her look.

Choudry looked dapper in a teal-coloured pantsuit styled with a white graphic tee and matching sneakers. A statement watch and a monochrome handbag complemented her outfit.

Previously, we have seen Kangana Ranaut giving us quite a few lessons on how to nail pantsuits and white tee as part of travel style. The Manikarnika actor looked nice in a baby pink pantsuit that she styled with a white Gucci sling bag and a pair of sneakers.

She was also seen in a pair of sky-blue suit and T-shirt with the words “Less Boyfriends, More Friends” printed on it from Zara. She teamed her outfit with a pair of pointed-toe heels and a Dior handbag.