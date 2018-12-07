Toggle Menu
Suit it up: Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Sophie Choudry show how to nail power suitshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/sonam-kapoor-anushka-sharma-sophie-choudry-airport-fashion-pantsuits-5483371/

Suit it up: Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Sophie Choudry show how to nail power suits

Recently, we spotted Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Sophie Choudry while in transit and all of them rocked the power suit. Check all the pictures here.

Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sophie Choudry, Sonam Kapoor airport fashion, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Sophie Choudry airport fashion, Sonam Kapoor latest pics, Anushka Sharma latest pics, Sophie Choudry latest pics, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, airport fashion bollywood, latest airport fashion, indian express, indian express news
Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Sophie Choudry nailed airport fashion in style. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The B-town actors have time and again proved that pantsuits are not just meant for formal outings. If worn well, they can make a good airport style statement as well. Recently, we spotted Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Sophie Choudry while in transit and all of them rocked the power suit.

Sharma opted for a pinstriped, tailored suit that included a longline blazer and cropped pants from Mango. She teamed it with a white graphic print tee and matching sneakers from Dior. Keeping her make-up minimal, she rounded off her look with a black Chanel handbag.

Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sophie Choudry, Sonam Kapoor airport fashion, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Sophie Choudry airport fashion, Sonam Kapoor latest pics, Anushka Sharma latest pics, Sophie Choudry latest pics, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, airport fashion bollywood, latest airport fashion, indian express, indian express news
Anushka Sharma at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Kapoor’s outfit comprised of flared trousers and a matching blazer. She paired it with a blue shirt, white sneakers and hoop earrings. What we liked is how she styled her hair in a high ponytail that accentuated her look.

Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sophie Choudry, Sonam Kapoor airport fashion, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Sophie Choudry airport fashion, Sonam Kapoor latest pics, Anushka Sharma latest pics, Sophie Choudry latest pics, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, airport fashion bollywood, latest airport fashion, indian express, indian express news
Sonam Kapoor at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Choudry looked dapper in a teal-coloured pantsuit styled with a white graphic tee and matching sneakers. A statement watch and a monochrome handbag complemented her outfit.

Advertising
Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sophie Choudry, Sonam Kapoor airport fashion, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Sophie Choudry airport fashion, Sonam Kapoor latest pics, Anushka Sharma latest pics, Sophie Choudry latest pics, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, airport fashion bollywood, latest airport fashion, indian express, indian express news
Sophie Choudry at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Previously, we have seen Kangana Ranaut giving us quite a few lessons on how to nail pantsuits and white tee as part of travel style. The Manikarnika actor looked nice in a baby pink pantsuit that she styled with a white Gucci sling bag and a pair of sneakers.

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranautfashion, Kangana Ranaut airport looks, Kangana Ranaut airport style, Kangana Ranaut pink pantsuit, indian express, indian express news
Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was also seen in a pair of sky-blue suit and T-shirt with the words “Less Boyfriends, More Friends” printed on it from Zara. She teamed her outfit with a pair of pointed-toe heels and a Dior handbag.

airport looks, airport fashion, airport style, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Pantsuits are not only for red carpets, but you can also wear them at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Now you know what to wear while boarding your next flight.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android