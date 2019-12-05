Make-up inspiration from Bollywood celebrities for this wedding season

From simple nude lips to kohl-rimmed eyes. Have you decided what you’d like to try this wedding season? (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) From simple nude lips to kohl-rimmed eyes. Have you decided what you’d like to try this wedding season? (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Wedding season is all about food, merriment and spending time with loved ones. But it is also the time when you fret about what to wear, the accessories to match your outfit with and most of all your make-up. So in case you too are confused, don’t worry; we have you covered.

Here are a few recommendations right from B-town to help you ace your beauty game. What will you go for? Subtle nude or glam goddess? Scroll down to see what suits you the best.

Deepika Padukone

Nothing works better than perfectly kohl-rimmed eyes to stand out among the crowd. To elevate the look further, do not miss out on that little wing at the edge of your eye lids. Take cues from the Tamasha actor who looks fabulous in this magenta sari, with her hair neatly tied up in a bun. Letting her eyes to all the talking, she keeps the overall look subtle with basic nude lips and a small bindi.

Anushka Sharma

Go all out with black smokey eyes like Anushka Sharma. Not only for the D-day, this make-up look works for cocktail, sangeet or even the reception. Remember, this one is a heavy duty make-up look, so don’t forget to set it with a make-up spray. Much like the PK actor, it is always a good idea to keep the overall look subtle when you opt for heavy eye make-up to strike a balance.

Sonam Kapoor

A hint of brown along with a little shimmer eye shadow paired with soft pink lips and slight hint of blush on your cheeks is ideal for pre-wedding festivities like mehendi or haldi. Take some cues from the Neerja actor who aces the look with hair neatly tied in a bun.

Nushrat Bharucha

The actor tells us how to keep it simple yet classy with this make-up look. All you need to do is apply nude pink or brown eye shadow on the crease of your eyes and pair it with a hint of shimmer and nude pink for your lips. Don’t forget to apply highlighter, let the glow show.

Janhvi Kapoor

Plan to wear something in golden or red? Then this make-up look is perfect for you. Apply a hint of light pink eye shadow as your base and then top it up with a golden shimmer colour. You could complete your look with tons of mascara and a bright red lip to stand out.

Which makeup look would you like to opt for?

