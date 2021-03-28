Sonam Kapoor in Anamika Khanna’s latest collaboration pays ‘ode to the culture of modern India’

"Being a trained dancer, Anamika knows the importance of being at ease in what you wear, and has created something that is not just comfortable, but also, oh-so-glamorous!" the actor wrote. (Source: Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and designer Anamika Khanna have a decade-spanning creative partnership. The actor has often been seen donning the designer’s creations including the famous cape saree she wore at Cannes in 2013. This time, they have teamed up again for some astonishing results.

The actor shared pictures to showcase the designer’s hand-crafted collection which “is an amalgamation of different influences, elements and traditions that pay ode to the culture of modern India and its heritage.” She also added: “Being a trained dancer, Anamika knows the importance of being at ease in what you wear, and has created something that is not just comfortable, but also, oh-so-glamorous!”

In the first set of pictures, the actor looked ravishing in an ink blue ensemble which was intricately embroidered at the borders, exhibiting the wearability and fluidity of the designer. The shrug was styled as a top and this was paired with what can be described as an unhinged skirt.

Sharing similar pictures, the designer wrote: “Sonam and I have been creative collaborators since 2007. We have immense mutual love, respect and shared values. She embodies the modern Indian woman.”

In the second instance, the creation was an elaborate affair consisting of a ruffle shirt paired with a pair of black wide-bottom pants. The look was elevated for the huge bow cinched at the waist. “Anamika’s collection not just celebrates the coming together of fashion & functionality, but is a stunning culmination of the Indian aesthetic & fuss-free dressing,” the actor wrote.

In the other photo shared, she was seen in a signature Anamika Khanna ensemble: a confluence of ethnic and Bohemian style. This was completed with hair tied in a braid. “‘Chotis’ or the Indian plait are one of my favourite ways to wear my hair. It’s both practical and unfussy, but can also be beautiful for a bride on her wedding day,” the designer shared.

