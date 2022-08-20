scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy; a look at times the actor aced maternity fashion

As Sonam enters the new phase of her life, let's look back at her impeccable maternity style

Sonam and Anand are now parents to a baby boy (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for new parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja as the actor gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a note, announcing the arrival of their little one.

“On 20.08.2022, we welcome our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey,” it read.

They added: “It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam and Anand.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) 

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, had announced their pregnancy with a heartfelt post on Instagram in March. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

ALSO READ |‘Absolutely natural’: Debina Bonnerjee opens up about second pregnancy within months of having first baby

In the picture, Sonam could be seen lying on Anand’s lap, cradling her visible baby bump. She wore a black monokini with a palpable pregnancy glow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) 

Over the course of her pregnancy, Sonam had aced maternity fashion, and how! From pantsuits to kaftans — she broke all conventional stereotypes and embraced motherhood with open arms.

Keeping it impeccably chic yet comfy, she was seen in a blue pantsuit paired with a white top and sneakers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) 

She looked nothing less than a diva in this ivory silk sari by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The pristine sari featured a beaded border and a thigh-high slit. It was paired with a matching strapless blouse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) 

Flaunting her baby bump, she also made a fashion statement in a black sheer kaftan with floral embroidery.

ALSO READ |‘A creation manifested by our love’: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) 

For her baby shower in London, she opted for a pink maxi dress with cape sleeves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) 

Recently, for her appearance on Koffee with Karan, she looked stunning in a black body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves.

