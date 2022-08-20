Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy; a look at times the actor aced maternity fashion

Congratulations are in order for new parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja as the actor gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a note, announcing the arrival of their little one.

“On 20.08.2022, we welcome our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey,” it read.

They added: “It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam and Anand.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, had announced their pregnancy with a heartfelt post on Instagram in March. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

In the picture, Sonam could be seen lying on Anand’s lap, cradling her visible baby bump. She wore a black monokini with a palpable pregnancy glow.

Over the course of her pregnancy, Sonam had aced maternity fashion, and how! From pantsuits to kaftans — she broke all conventional stereotypes and embraced motherhood with open arms.

Keeping it impeccably chic yet comfy, she was seen in a blue pantsuit paired with a white top and sneakers.

She looked nothing less than a diva in this ivory silk sari by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The pristine sari featured a beaded border and a thigh-high slit. It was paired with a matching strapless blouse.

Flaunting her baby bump, she also made a fashion statement in a black sheer kaftan with floral embroidery.

For her baby shower in London, she opted for a pink maxi dress with cape sleeves.

Recently, for her appearance on Koffee with Karan, she looked stunning in a black body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves.

