Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja sizzle in black at Milan Fashion Week’s Armani show

Trust Sonam Kapoor to make a fashion statement, especially if she is attending a major fashion week. The Veere Di Wedding actor, who is currently in Italy with husband Anand Ahuja, was seen at the front-row of Milan Fashion Week, attending the powerful Giorgio Armani SS19 show.

Kapoor made the sassiest entry ever in an ebony black dress with a beautiful plunging neckline from the designer’s fall 2013 ready-to-wear collection that she layered with a tailored blazer. This was quite a welcome sight, especially after her series of disastrous airport looks in the last few weeks.

She accessorised her outfit with a pair of vintage round sunglasses, sleek earrings and black pumps. We love everything about this look, even her make-up with the bold red lips and her gorgeous hairdo with beautiful waves.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Meanwhile, Ahuja looked dapper in a black suit that he wore with a crisp white shirt, checkered tie and a blue pocket square. Also, present at the event was Vogue India editor Anaita Shroff Adajania in a wrap-around cream blazer featuring a billowy sleeve. She teamed it with a pair of simple blue jeans and red stilettos.

Just like last year, Milan fashion week organised the green carpet awards to celebrate sustainable fashion. According to the Guardian, organiser and ethical fashion campaigner Livia Firth said, “People called last year’s Green Carpet awards the Oscars of sustainable fashion, I hope that soon we will just be the Oscars of fashion.”

