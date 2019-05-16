Sonam Kapoor’s Anamika Khanna outfit is perfect for summer weddings

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is almost always well turned out and recently the actor gave summer wedding fashion inspiration in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. The Bollywood fashion icon stepped out in a pastel pink and peach anarkali that she accessorised with a matching cape, and beautiful gold jewellery from Sunita Kapoor.

With hair tied in a neat bun, nude lipstick and gold tint eyeshadow completed the look.

Prior to this, the actor had stunned in a kurta from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s Kashgar Bazaar collection. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she looked lovely in the plunging neckline kurta and we really liked the Kashmiri embroidery on it.

The look was accessorised with gorgeous jewellery from Sunita Kapoor’s jewellery line. Her make-up, including the impeccably done forest green eyes by Arti Nayar and hair styled into a flat ponytail with a centre parting by hairstylist Alpa Khimani were completely on point.

The actor is not only known for her impeccable fashion sense but also for experimenting, and her latest appearances are proof.