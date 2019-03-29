Sonam Kapoor looks lovely in this Anamika Khanna ensemble

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has an impeccable sense of fashion, and has been impressing us with all her looks lately. So it is no surprise that the Veere Di Wedding actor’s latest look was no different. She was recently spotted looking gorgeous in an Anamika Khanna sari, which was teamed with a matching long coat. The actor nailed the outfit effortlessly, but our favourite part is the way she chose to accessorise it.

Advertising

Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the look was accessorised with a matha patti, earrings and matching bangles from her mother Sunita Kapoor’s jewellery collection. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a neat bun and a nude make-up palette.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted wearing a black gown by Marmar Halim in Doha. The floor-length gown stood out for its dramatic sleeves and pockets, but most of all for the belt detailing at the waist. The look was accessorised with an emerald neck-piece and a lovely maang tikka, and was rounded out with a matte lip shade and hair tied in a bun.

The actor also looked stunning in an elaborate crisp white Danielle Frankel gown recently. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the shirt dress was given more structure by the belt at the waist. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a messy knot and accessorised with stunning earrings from Chopard,

Advertising

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor looks dreamy in this billowy white gown; see pics

Trust the Neerja actor to never follow conventions. What do you think of her latest look?