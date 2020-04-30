All the times Sonam Kapoor wowed in Anamika Khanna creations

What do you think about the actor’s looks? (Photo: Anamika Khanna/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think about the actor’s looks? (Photo: Anamika Khanna/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonam Kapoor and Anamika Khanna are the perfect match. While Anamika is always reinventing Indian silhouettes and giving it a new definition, Sonam gives the outfits a new dimension when she wears them. So it is not a surprise that the Veere Di Wedding actor is frequently spotted in creation by the ace designer. Ahead, take a look at all the times the actor left us mesmerised us in the designer’s creations.

Designer Anamika Khanna: Sonam Kapoor is the most stylish Bollywood celebrity

The Neerja actor stepped out in an ivory gown featuring dainty golden threadwork for the Mumbai Film festival in 2017. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the full-sleeved gown also featured a cape with intricate chikankari work. Keeping it simple with her accessories, Sonam opted for winged eyeliner and a sleek box clutch.

Sonam looked lovely in this beige and pastel pink which was styled with a floral printed dupatta in powder blue. The actor wore heavy jewellery and tied her hair in a bun to complete the look.

Also styled by Rhea, the actor effortlessly pulls off the print on print trend. We like how she opted for calf-length boots from Stuart Weitzman to complete the look. Bright yellow eye make-up and statement earrings added the finishing touches.

This is one of our favourite sari looks of the actor. We love how the white sari with intricate border was styled with a matching coat. The look was perfectly rounded out with classic smokey eye makeup, neatly tied hair and a choker.

The actor looks pretty as a picture in this bright canary yellow ensemble styled with a metallic kamarbandh. A pair of statement silver chaandbaalis served as the perfect accessory.

