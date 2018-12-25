Sonam Kapoor takes us on a mini fashion tour with her latest looks; see pics

Sonam Kapoor has been giving us some serious winter fashion goals of late. The Neerja actor was spotted attending the special screening of the trailer of her upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and for the occasion, she gave boss lady vibes in a brown pantsuit.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the Chloe power suit was teamed with a high-neck crop top. She further upped the ante of her look by pairing it with black boots. Silver rings and bracelets from H Craft Fine Jewellery complemented her outfit.

The actor was seen attending her father, Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash on December 24 clad in a striped, asymmetric dress paired with sheer stockings and black heels. We really like how she added a pop of red on the lips that accentuated her look well.

She was seen along with her husband Anand Ahuja, who picked a casual outfit that included a pair of trousers paired with a white tee and blue jacket.

Prior to this, the couple was seen at the airport twinning in black outfits. The Veere Di Wedding actor looked lovely in a polka dot dress teamed with a trench coat, white heels and cateye sunnies. Meanwhile, Ahuja was seen in a white shirt which he teamed with black jeans and a matching jacket.

We think Kapoor aced each look.