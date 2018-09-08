Sonam Kapoor’s all-grey outfit has our nod of approval; see pics

Sonam Kapoor opted for an Anaam outfit while attending a book launch. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor opted for an Anaam outfit while attending a book launch. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Sporting different shades of the same colour in one outfit have been a rage for quite some time now. Right from Priyanka Chopra donning a pantsuit and blazer in red and crimson hues to Sonam Kapoor’s all-pink outfit, the trend has been keeping up.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Sept 2 – Sept 8)

This time, we once again spotted Kapoor, while attending Twinkle Khanna’s book launch, wearing an all-grey Anaam outfit. Her outfit included flared trousers and a V-neck top that was layered with a longline blazer and Balenciaga boots. Her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised the outfit with earcuffs from Gehna Jewellers and teamed it with a couple of rings. Artist Arti Nayar rounded off her look with light smokey eyes and glossy lips while Alpa Khimani styled her hair into soft curls.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor steals the show in this bright blue dress and gorgeous curls

Prior to this, Sonam Kapoor was seen in a bright blue number by Georgian designer Keti Chkhikvadze at the Jio MAMI Festival. Featuring balloon sleeves with a ruffle detail over the left shoulder, the midi dress looked lovely on the Neerja actor. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of black pumps from Dolce and Gabbana, statement earrings and a ring from Valliyan.

We like how make-up artist Arti Nayar rounded off her look with a pop of red on the lips as it helped balance the vibrant hue of the dress. Meanwhile, hairstylist Hiral Bhatia styled her hair in soft curls.

What are your thoughts on Kapoor’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd