Saturday, July 21, 2018

Sonam Kapoor’s monochrome airport look is ultra-chic and fuss-free

Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted sashaying down the airport dressed in a monochrome outfit. This was not the first time the fashionista was spotted acing black and white look. Take style cues from her on how to ace it.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 21, 2018 5:53:16 pm
sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor airport look, sonam kapoor travel wear, sonam kapoor updates, sonam kapoor latest news, sonam kapoor latest pics, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Take a look at the latest style file of Sonam Kapoor. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
For someone who is known for her stunning sartorial choices, giving style goals while travelling comes easily to Sonam Kapoor. The Neerja actor was recently spotted donning a monochrome look that just seems perfect for monsoon fashion.

Wearing a pair of black knee-length culottes teamed with a white crop top and a black jacket, Kapoor looked lovely as ever. She further teamed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and an over-sized black handbag. Minimal make-up and tousled hairdo rounded off her look.

Kapoor seems to be comfy in her outfit and we would love to recreate her look. You can also opt for a colourful top to go with the culottes if you are not a fan of monochrome outfits.

This was not the first time Kapoor showed how to nail an all-black and white look. She has earlier been spotted twinning with her husband, Anand Ahuja, in black outfits. While Sonam kept it simple yet chic in an oversized blazer which she once again styled with culottes and white sneakers, Ahuja opted for a black track pant and a plain black T-shirt and funky sneakers.

deepika padukone, sonam kapoor, deepika padukone airport look, deepika padukone travel wear, sonam kapoor airport look Sonam Kapoor while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Apart from culottes and jackets, she also showed another way to ace it. During the promotions of her film Veere Di Wedding, Kapoor was seen in a black and white striped maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline. Statement gold earrings with a matching watch and black strappy sandals accented her outfit. A dewy sheen with bold red lips and half-tied hair rounded off her look.

veere di wedding, veere di wedding promotions, kareena kapoor khan, sonam kapoor, swara bhaskar, kareena veere di wedding promo looks, indian express, indian express news Sonam Kapoor in a maxi dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

