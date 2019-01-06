Sonam Kapoor plays it safe in this floral print dress at the airport

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always been one to experiment with her sartorial choices and more often not she manages to impress the fashion police. Recently the Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted at the airport with husband Anand Ahuja, looking pretty in a floral printed dress from the label Ganni. The look was completed with a pair of black sunnies and a pair of black shoes.

While the actor does look pretty, we wish she had experimented a bit with her look, like she often does.

As a case in point, a few days back she was spotted looking lovely in a black suit at the airport. The attire was teamed with a white top and the look was completed with a pair of white sneakers. The actor pulled off the attire like only she can. She also impressed us a great deal with the way she rounded out the look. The red lipstick added much drama to the whole look while the gold multi-layered necklace and round hoop earrings went perfectly well with the outfit.

Prior to this, she was spotted wearing a Lado Bokuchava Tbilisi ensemble and looked extremely sharp. The layered outfit was accessorised with a pair of silver hoopla earrings and a watch. The look was completed with a pair of thigh-high black boots and was rounded out with a low bun and nude shade of lipstick.

What did you think of her recent look?