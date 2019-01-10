Toggle Menu
Want to look sharp? Take cues from Sonam Kapoor on how to get it right

We love how Sonam Kapoor constantly experiments with her style. Recently, the actor gave us two interesting looks and in all honesty, it's easy to recreate.

Love Sonam Kapoor’s lady boss vibes? (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ask Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to pull off any style and in all probability she will. These days, she is flaunting curly hair and is doing a good job at it. Recently, she was seen walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai decked up in black overalls – black pants teamed with a bandeau top and an oversized black jacket. We like her look and the geeky vibes she added with those oversized glasses.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a black outfit for the evening. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Veere Di Wedding actor was also spotted at the airport in the same hairdo. The blue and white calf-length jumper and high heels along with a white coat and a black belt, accentuated Sonam’s frame. She paired the ensemble with a black handbag and round vintage shades.

Sonam Kapoor was leaving for a friend’s wedding in Goa. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sonam Kapoor was seen sporting curls. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sonam Kapoor also wore a pair of golden danglers. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was accompanied by her sister Rhea as they were leaving for Goa to attend a wedding. In the photos, she is seen wearing an orange dress. Teaming her deep neck and noodle strap dress with a multi-layered diamond neckpiece, the actor rounded out her look with well-defined brows.

Classy and scintillating at the same time!

