Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s outfit will drive away your Monday blues

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s sartorial choices almost always end up impressing us. And it was no exception this time when the actor stepped out in an ensemble from Dalood. The all-blue asymmetrical skirt and top combo looked great on her. Even though we like her outfit, we are not a big fan of the crystal heart earrings from Alessandra Rich.

Gorgeous curls, bronze tint eyeshadow and a nude shade of lipstick completed the look.

Prior to this, she was spotted donning a Lado Bokuchava Tbilisi ensemble. The layered outfit was teamed with thigh-high black boots and was accessorised with a pair of silver hoopla earrings and a watch. Nude shade of lipstick and hair tied in a low bun completed the look.

She also pulled off the white dress by designer Philippe Perisse with panache. The colour and the cut of the outfit lent much elegance to the look. A Louis Vuitton bag and diamond earrings completed the look.

At Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding, the fashionista made quite a statement in a custom-made Anamika Khanna ensemble. The pink lehenga had the initials of her name embroidered on it.

What do you think of her present look?