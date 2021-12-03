Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shows how to rock animal print-on-print this winter

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her immaculate sense of style is a gift that keeps giving.

The actor, who now lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, has been experimenting with her style, donning pieces from some of the world’s greatest designers and design houses.

This style maven has struck again, this time with a highly suave look for the Business of Fashion (BoF) VOICES event in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The Raanjhana star aced animal prints with a stunning Brandon Maxwell ensemble, styled by Nikhil Mansata. She was seen wearing a high-neck midi dress with a zebra print, accessorised with an oversized belt at the waist.

She kept the chill away by pairing the dress with a dark olive green coat, also featuring the zebra print, and completed the look with boots, and a tiny handbag.

Sonam with husband Anand Ahuja , Tommy Hilfiger, and his wife Dee Ocleppo at BoF VOICES in London. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram) Sonam with husband Anand Ahuja , Tommy Hilfiger, and his wife Dee Ocleppo at BoF VOICES in London. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram)

The actor kept the accessories minimal, opting for just a pair of big golden hoops.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starts a new chapter in fashion; take a look

She was seen posing alongside Anand Ahuja, BoF CEO and editor-in-chief Imran Ahmed, Nikhil Mansata, Tommy Hilfiger, and wife Dee Ocleppo.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!