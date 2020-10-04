scorecardresearch
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja watches Ralph & Russo’s SS21 collection in this comfy sweatsuit

"Watched the fun and colourful @ralphandrusso show from home in a gorgeous comfy lux sweatsuit from them!" she shared.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 4, 2020 11:42:31 am
What do you think of her looks? (Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram)

At the recent Ralph and Russo fashion show, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was in audience. But she was present digitally, and watched it from the comfort of her home. Keeping things simple, she was seen in a pink sweatsuit from the brand. She completed the look with pink stilettos, well-defined eyes, and hair styled into soft waves.

The label shared glimpses from their Spring Summer 2021 collection La Futura, on social media. It consisted of satin gowns, mini dresses filled with tile prints and pops of colour. It took place against the backdrop of crashing waves and was a sight to see.

