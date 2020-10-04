Sonam Kapoor Ahuja watches Ralph & Russo’s SS21 collection in this comfy sweatsuit

At the recent Ralph and Russo fashion show, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was in audience. But she was present digitally, and watched it from the comfort of her home. Keeping things simple, she was seen in a pink sweatsuit from the brand. She completed the look with pink stilettos, well-defined eyes, and hair styled into soft waves.
“Watched the fun and colourful @ralphandrusso show from home in a gorgeous comfy lux sweatsuit from them!” she shared.
The label shared glimpses from their Spring Summer 2021 collection La Futura, on social media. It consisted of satin gowns, mini dresses filled with tile prints and pops of colour. It took place against the backdrop of crashing waves and was a sight to see.
View this post on Instagram
Discover our #RandRSS21 collection, LA FUTURA. The collection presents a series of statement looks like the asymmetric one-piece swimsuit, made in collaboration with @laperlalingerie, and white linen kimono with bronze appliqué and sequins. The ‘Robyn’ sunglasses, a collaboration with @lindafarrow, add an elevated, modern touch. #RandRLaFutura #RandRSS21 #RalphandRusso
View this post on Instagram
The #RandRSS21 collection, LA FUTURA, symbolises the hope of a shared future, with looks that are designed to celebrate and empower women. This sensual white linen draped mini dress is paired with a raffia ankle boot, orange suede pochette and matching ‘Robyn’ sunglasses, made in collaboration with @lindafarrow, set to launch later this year. #RandRLaFutura #RandRSS21 #RalphandRusso
View this post on Instagram
Embodying the audacious, refined and ultra-feminine spirit of #RalphandRusso, the pink silk double satin gown with asymmetric panels embraces the silhouette, with its fabric flowing graciously yet as dramatically as crashing waves. Discover this key look and the inspiration behind #RandRLaFutura, our #RandRSS21 collection, via the link in bio.
View this post on Instagram
Unveiled against a mesmerising backdrop of crashing waves that replicate both the immensity of the natural and digital worlds and the romance of never-ending Latin American summers. Discover LA FUTURA, the Ralph & Russo Ready-To-Wear Spring-Summer 2021 collection. #RandRLaFutura #RandRSS21 #RalphandRusso @dysonhair @anastasiabeverlyhills @dstrictholdings
