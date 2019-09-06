The Zoya Factor promotions: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant in a red anarkali; see pics

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been busy promoting her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor and needless to say, the bonafide fashion icon has been giving us major style goals while at it. With red being her go-to colour off late, the Veere Di Wedding actor was recently spotted in yet another red ensemble and we ought to admit that we simply love the look!

Advertising

Seen wearing a scarlet chiffon gold tree grid anarkali with scarlet tree grid dupatta from the House of Masaba, we like how her overall look was kept simple balancing out the busy print on the ensemble. The actor’s look was rounded out with hair neatly tied in a bun by celebrity hair stylist Alpa Khimani, a pair of lovely jhumkis from Amrapali Jewels, rings and a small red bindi.

ALSO READ | The Zoya Factor promotions: Sonam Kapoor continues her love affair with red

Check the pictures here.

ALSO READ | We can’t take our eyes off Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on this magazine cover; see pics

Advertising

However, the actor ditched red (though not entirely) as she was spotted in a navy blue ensemble from Gucci at another event. The three piece attire comprised a waistcoat, culottes and a matching blazer — all featuring cherry print. She added a pop of red as she opted for bright red satin heels from Christian Louboutin.

See the pictures here.

We like how the look was given a chic twist by styling her hair in a half bun and accessorising the look with hoop earrings and multiple neck pieces. The make-up, we feel, could have been less flaky.

What do you think of her latest look?