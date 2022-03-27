From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Tara Sutaria: Fashion hits and misses (March 21- March 27)

It was a week full of as much glam as relaxed, laid-back fashion for Bollywood’s divas. From attending red carpet events in designer clothing, to stepping out in breezy kurta sets to cope with the summer heat, this week’s fashion calendar is full of inspiration you can take for your summer wardrobe.

Let’s take a look at who wore what:

HIT- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a blue and white pantsuit for a store opening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a blue and white pantsuit for a store opening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam, who recently announced her pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja through a romantic photoshoot styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, is already acing maternity fashion. For a store opening in Mumbai, Sonam opted for a cool but chic to-be-mama look in a blue and white pantsuit set which she accessorised simply with an alphabet charm neckpiece.

HIT- Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi in a blue printed kaftan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi in a blue printed kaftan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We love Huma’s printed, bohemian blue kaftan, a perfect look for the summer season. The statement earrings, beautifully styled wavy hair and white pumps completed the look beautifully.

HIT- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor in cotton co-ord and kurta suit set respectively (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor in cotton co-ord and kurta suit set respectively (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The most stylish sister duo of Bollywood is back at it with their super-stylish yet laid back looks. Kareena‘s striped cotton co-ord set with red floral embroidery styled with black square-toed sandals complements Karishma’s printed kurta suit set perfectly for the apt Indian summer fashion looks.

HIT- Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar in a Deme dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar in a Deme dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While it may not be the most summer-friendly look on the list, Shibani’s faux leather dress with side laces from Deme by Gabriella Demetriades oozes glamour and style. We love that she kept it minimal with the accessories and the let the dress take the spotlight.

HIT- Yami Gautam Dhar

Yami Gautam Dhar in an olive metallic gown for an awards show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam Dhar in an olive metallic gown for an awards show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yami brought her red carpet fashion to play at an awards shoe. Dressed in a flowy, metallic olive green green gown with a criss-cross bodice, there’s nothing to not love about this look!

MISS- Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry in an embellished top with a draped skirt at an awards show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sophie Choudry in an embellished top with a draped skirt at an awards show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While Sophie Choudry‘s glam game is usually on point, this Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna outfit did not make as much of an impact. The heavily embellished top felt out of proportion with the simple draped skirt.

HIT- Alaya F

Alaya F in an Amit Aggarwal outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alaya F in an Amit Aggarwal outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alaya F’s outfit packed in “Euphoria vibes”, as the actor shared on her Instagram account. The Amit Aggarwal outfit in artistic sexy, and perfect for a more relaxed but glam red carpet ensemble.

HIT- Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria in a monotone outfit for Heropanti 2 song launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria in a monotone outfit for Heropanti 2 song launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to monotone looks, Tara Sutaria seems to be more than onboard with the trend. She wore a cream coloured corset crop top with trousers and accessorised with a statement neckpiece and pointed heels.

