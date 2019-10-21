Sonam Kapoor Ahuja effortlessly rocks this skirt blouse combo; check pics

It needs no retelling that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of the leading fashion icons we have today. The Neerja actor has proved, time and again, that she can nail any look effortlessly. And she was recently proved us right, yet again as she stepped out in a Chloe ensemble that comprised of a turtle neck blouse with bishop sleeves and an A-line skirt. The look was accessorised with matching black boots that effectively elevated it, gold earrings and a gold necklace.

We love how the actor’s hair was styled in a bun along with a sleek milkmaid braids. A small handbag completed the chic look.

Prior to this, she was spotted in two different looks and managed to impress in both. She was one of the many actors who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and looked stunning in an ivory and gold Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari. Paired with a stunning blouse, the look stood out for being elegant and understated. We like how it was rounded off with statement earrings, hair tied in a neat bun and a light shade of lipstick.

She was also spotted at a launch collection in memory of iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld which took place in Mumbai. The Veere Di Wedding actor nailed the monochrome look as she donned a black and white dress and walked the ramp. The look was accessorised with gold earrings and a dainty gold neckpiece.

