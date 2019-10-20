Sonam Kapoor Ahuja ups the style quotient in her recent outings; see pics

Regarded as a fashion icon in Bollywood, one can always trust Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to pull off outfits with finesse while maintaining the style quotient. And her recent two looks serve as great examples of this.

Recently, several Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar and others met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. Among the rest, the Neerja actor stood out for her understated style.

For the event, she chose to go for a gorgeous Sabyasachi sari. The look, however, was elevated with a lovely blouse that had an ivory and gold combination.

The look was rounded off with statement earrings, hair tied in a neat bun and a light shade of lipstick.

Sonam stepped out, nailing the monochrome look, maintaining her image as a true fashionista.

A launch collection in memory of iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld recently took place in Mumbai and the actor paid tribute in the best possible way. She donned a black and white dress and walked the ramp. The look was accessorised with gold earrings and a dainty gold neckpiece. The black boots really went well with the overall look.

