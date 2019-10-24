Repeat after us, only Sonam Kapoor Ahuja could have pulled off this headgear

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always experimented with fashion, and it seems like she took things a notch higher with her recent appearance. She was recently spotted at the book launch of critic Khalid Mohamed’s Aladia Sisters, and much like her most appearances, made quite a statement in a long dress with flowy sleeves. The look was accessorised with a belt clinched at the waist and stood out for the busy print. But the thing that had our attention was the matching headgear she chose to don with it.

Advertising

Although we are not big a fan of such a look, it goes without saying that nobody save her would have tried such a look; and she actually does nearly pull it off. We just wish the outfit was of one solid colour.

The look was rounded out with silver dangling earrings, a soft shade of lipstick and black footwear.

Prior to this, she was spotted nailing a turtle neck blouse with bishop sleeves and an A-line skirt from Chloe. The look was accessorised with gold earrings and neckpiece and lovely black boots that effectively elevated it. Her hair, styled into sleek milkmaid braids, went very well with the overall vibe of the look.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja effortlessly rocks this skirt blouse combo; check pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Oct 20, 2019 at 6:48am PDT

What do you think of her recent look?