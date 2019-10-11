Toggle Menu
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja takes power dressing a notch higher in this Ralph Lauren tuxedo

After painting the town red during the promotions of The Zoya Factor, the actor nailed the business look. What do you think about it?

What do you think about the actor’s latest look? (Source: APH Images)

Sonam Kapoor is undoubtedly a trendsetter when it comes to fashion and impresses us on almost all occasions with her impeccable sartorial choices — and her most recent look is no different. Last night, the Veere Di Wedding actor stepped out in a classic three-piece black tuxedo suit by Ralph Lauren, complete with crisp white shirt and a bow tie for a cocktail evening with IWC Schaffhausen at Mumbai‘s Soho House.

We like how we opted for a vest that featured oversized silk lapels, usually found in a men’s tux. A sleek black clutch and strappy pointy-toe heels added the finishing touches to her ensemble. To add a touch of drama to her powerful look, Kapoor opted for smoky eyes and poker-straight hair.

Check her pictures here.

Pointy-toe heels added the finishing touches to her ensemble. (Source: APH Images)
The actor accessorised the look with multiple rings. (Source: APH Images)
We like how she kept her makeup subtle and on point (Source: APH Images)

Last month, the actor stuck to the colour red as she promoted her last release, The Zoya Factor. For a promotional event she opted for a red ensemble from Lovebirds. The red kurta with white vertical stripes was teamed with matching pants. The look was rounded out with hair pulled back tied in a ponytail.

ALSO READ | The Zoya Factor promotions: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja steps out in red, again

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in red. (Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram)

In another look, she stepped out in a printed handloom sari from Jebsispar By Jebin Johny. Their Big Ben Hand block sari was paired with a matching blouse with puffy sleeves. The look was rounded out with a neat bun and accessorised with a neckpiece from Amrapali Jewels. The print might look a bit jarring, but there is nobody other than the Aisha actor to pull this off.

Only Sonam Kapoor Ahuja could have pulled off this look. (Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram)

She was also spotted in a red shirt that was teamed with an oversized red blazer and a pair of matching trousers. The look was completed with hair tied in a neat bun and was rounded out with nude makeup palette and a small handbag. Although we are not a big fan of this look, she looked pretty.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stepped out in red once again. (Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram)

What do you think of her latest look?

