Sonam Kapoor Ahuja takes power dressing a notch higher in this Ralph Lauren tuxedo

Sonam Kapoor is undoubtedly a trendsetter when it comes to fashion and impresses us on almost all occasions with her impeccable sartorial choices — and her most recent look is no different. Last night, the Veere Di Wedding actor stepped out in a classic three-piece black tuxedo suit by Ralph Lauren, complete with crisp white shirt and a bow tie for a cocktail evening with IWC Schaffhausen at Mumbai‘s Soho House.

We like how we opted for a vest that featured oversized silk lapels, usually found in a men’s tux. A sleek black clutch and strappy pointy-toe heels added the finishing touches to her ensemble. To add a touch of drama to her powerful look, Kapoor opted for smoky eyes and poker-straight hair.

Last month, the actor stuck to the colour red as she promoted her last release, The Zoya Factor. For a promotional event she opted for a red ensemble from Lovebirds. The red kurta with white vertical stripes was teamed with matching pants. The look was rounded out with hair pulled back tied in a ponytail.

In another look, she stepped out in a printed handloom sari from Jebsispar By Jebin Johny. Their Big Ben Hand block sari was paired with a matching blouse with puffy sleeves. The look was rounded out with a neat bun and accessorised with a neckpiece from Amrapali Jewels. The print might look a bit jarring, but there is nobody other than the Aisha actor to pull this off.

She was also spotted in a red shirt that was teamed with an oversized red blazer and a pair of matching trousers. The look was completed with hair tied in a neat bun and was rounded out with nude makeup palette and a small handbag. Although we are not a big fan of this look, she looked pretty.

