Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor looks radiant in new photos with Anand Ahuja

Ever since Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on Instagram through a lovely photoshoot with husband Anand Ahuja, penning a small, heart-warming note for their little one, the Raanjhanaa actor has been having fun with her maternity looks, styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

While it may have started out with a simple black bodysuit, Sonam has since worn a blue power suit, as well as a ‘desi Aphrodite’ look that was beyond stunning on the occassion of designer Abu Jani’s birthday celebrations.

She recently took to Instagram to share the latest images with Ahuja, looking radiant. Take a look:

Sonam is seen wearing a lovely midi, cream coloured dress with delicate floral prints from Buna Studio. Anand, too, looked dapper in a minimal kurta set from Saphed. Both were styled by Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam seems to have taken the minimal chic route for her maternity style, acing it every time like the pro she, and her sister Rhea Kapoor are when it comes to not just styling an ensemble, but making a memorable moment out of it.

However, in the minimal streak, this all white Grecian-inspired look that made Sonam look like a Goddess is the only exception, and how! The drape of the outfit was meant to bare her baby bump, complemented by timeless jewels from her mother Sunita Kapoor’s label.

