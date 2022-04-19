Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is living the ‘kaftan life’; see latest pic

Sonam Kapoor recently announced her pregnancy to the world through a photoshoot with Anand Ahuja, styled in a black bodysuit by her sister Rhea Kapoor. Ever since, Sonam has been seen in a navy blue and white pantsuit, a regal ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla draped ensemble and a cottage core dress in summery sand colour.

Recently, Sonam took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of her latest look wherein she is seen clad in a see-through black kaftan dress baring her baby bump, acing yet another maternity look. The kaftan, by the Moroccan brand Fil De Vie, featured gorgeous floral motif embroidery on the sleeves and down the yoke.

“Kaftan life with my 👼 #everydayphenomenal💫 🧿,” she captioned her pictures.

Everything about the look was spot-on, starting from the styling to the way Sonam carried it off, as always. Rhea styled the gorgeous kaftan dress with a black bralette and ankle length trousers. The look was accessoried simple with a pair of statement dangler earrings from her mother Sunita Kapoor’s jewellery line and a stacked silver ring.

Sonam’s makeup, done by celebrity make-up artist Savleen Manchanda, perfectly complemented the look with kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips to balance it out.

