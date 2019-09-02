We can’t take our eyes off Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on this magazine cover; see pics

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor and as always, has been giving us some major fashion goals. But the actor took her style game a notch higher and left us stunned as she appeared on the cover of Hello! magazine. Playing with pink, black and red colours, she impressed us in all the looks.

In one of the pictures that she shared on her Instagram page, the actor was seen looking lovely in an electric pink off-shoulder dress. The look was rounded out with messy bun, dark lip shade and dainty earrings.

In another picture, the Veere Di Wedding actor aced the all-black look. The off-shoulder top was paired with a pair of trousers and teamed with a shrug with fur details. Keeping the hairdo similar, the look was accessorised with a diamond neckpiece and rounded out with red lipstick – which added a pop of colour to her monochrome look.

The entire looked more lovely in a black and white filter.

And finally, she looked fierce as she donned a red dress. The look was rounded out with matching lipstick, winged eyeliner and completed with blue stilettos.

The actor has been stepping out wearing a lot of red during the promotions of her upcoming film. Our favourite look until now remains the Good Earth India ensemble she was spotted in over the weekend. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the golden brocade suit was paired with a stunning sheer dupatta which featured intricately embroidered floral designs.

