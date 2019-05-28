Sonam Kapoor Ahuja oozes elegance at cousin’s wedding in London

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who turned heads with her impeccable sartorial choices at the Cannes Film Festival, recently attended the wedding of her cousin in London. Much like most of her appearances, the Neerja actor managed to impress us with her stylish looks at the wedding festivities.

For one of the events, she was dressed in a white cape sleeved midi dress from British designer Emilia Wickstead. The actor, who teamed the ensemble with a pair of long black gloves, a black fascinator from Philip Treacy and a Dior handbag, looked absolutely lovely. Subtle make-up, Amrapali earrings and Emilia Wickstead footwear completed the elegant look.

Check some of the pictures here.

For another event, the Neerja actor opted for a traditional outfit from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s latest collection. We loved how the printed ensemble was teamed with a trench coat, giving it an interesting twist. Hair neatly tied in a bun, silver oxidised statement earrings, a black bindi and kohl eyes completed the look.

The actor was accompanied by husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea, and parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor, who too were seen posing with family members, including bride Priya Singh, who was spotted wearing a floral print gown teamed with a biker jacket.

What do you think of her latest looks?