Sonam Kapoor Ahuja birthday celebrations: From Malaika to Karisma; a look at who wore what

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrated her birthday on June 9 with a bash that had the industry insiders putting their best foot forward. The effort the Bollywood celebs made isn’t really surprising given that it was the fashionista’s birthday they had attended.

Kapoor was dressed in a white tie-up shirt from Jacquemus that exposed her decolletage and a full-length, pleated metallic skirt from Emilia Wickstead. She styled it with a pair of blingy juttis, a choker, bold berry lips and beach waves.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was seen acing traditional wear in a Rohit Bal sari and a clutch by Ara by Rashmi and Sayli. Even though we liked her bright make-up and the choker from Tyaani by Karan Johar, we would have preferred if she would have given the maang tika a miss. It seemed a little out of place at a birthday party despite Arora heading there straight from a wedding reception.

Karisma Kapoor was dressed to the T in a plaid Prabal Gurung suit. There’s nothing about this look which seems mismatched. The black crop top and black heels styled with the black handbag ticked all the right boxes. What we love most is that she kept the jewellery to a minimum.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen keeping it simple in a white bodycon dress that she styled with a pair of danglers, soft pink lips and blow-dry hair with soft waves. Meanwhile, sister Khushi Kapoor was seen acing summer style in a blush pink floral maxi with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. She too kept her make-up minimal with a nude lipshade and tinted pink cheeks.

Ananya Panday picked a pink summer blazer to add some colour and coolness to her white tank top and shorts combo. A pair of white heels rounded out her look well.

Karan Johar too decided to go for a pink and white shirt that he styled with a pair of white pants with multiple pockets.

Whose style do you like the most?