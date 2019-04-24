Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gives tips on how to nail the airport look

When it comes to giving fashion goals, there is no one better than Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The actor was recently spotted in two different looks and she managed to impress us in both. In one of the appearances, she was seen in a white high neck tee that was paired with black pants and a blazer that was accessorised with a belt at the waist. The look was completed with shades and hair tied at the back.

Ditching the formal look, the actor was spotted in a breezy outfit as she stepped out in a yellow dress. The look is ideal for summers and we quite like how it was completed with bright red lipstick and black sunnies.

The Veere Di Wedding actor has been seen in yellow quite often. Prior to this, she was spotted in a mustard yellow Silvia Tcherassi outfit at a Fila India event. She made an interesting choice of styling the dress with yellow sports shoes from Fila. Styled by Chandini Whabi, the look was completed with dark brown smokey eyes, and a pop of red on the lips.

Check some of the pictures here.

What do you think of her present look?