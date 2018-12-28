Sonam Kapoor dressed to impress in this black suit

The undisputed fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja always has something new to offer. Even though she makes faux pas at times, she always redeems herself and her latest look is proof. The Neerja actor upped her ante as she stepped out in a black suit.

Teaming it with a white top and white sneakers, Kapoor made a strong causal street style statement. The wrap around blazer gave structure to her look and her make-up, complete with red lips, added to the magic. We like how she accessorised the outfit with round hoop earrings and gold multi-layered necklace.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was spotted donning a Lado Bokuchava Tbilisi ensemble. The layered outfit was teamed with thigh-high black boots and was accessorised with a pair of silver hoopla earrings and a watch. Nude shade of lipstick and hair tied in a low bun completed the look.

She also pulled off the white dress by designer Philippe Perisse with panache. The colour and the cut of the outfit lent much elegance to the look. A Louis Vuitton bag and diamond earrings completed the look.