We like Sonam Kapoor’s plum pantsuit, but the styling is a letdown

Sonam Kapoor went all experimental with her airport fashion. (Source: File Photo) Sonam Kapoor went all experimental with her airport fashion. (Source: File Photo)

When it comes to making odd fashion choices, Sonam Kapoor has been giving us a lot to take in these days. Even though we would like to say that she hardly fails to make a statement, her last few appearances have been really disappointing. Recently, she was spotted at Mumbai airport in a plum colour pantsuit from The Third-Floor Clothing which was last seen on the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

While we like the suit the Neerja actor wore, we don’t like the way she styled it. The silver earrings and bright burnt orange lip shade did nothing to add to the charming outfit. She could have definitely done better.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a mustard yellow Cord stripper Ninja Set which was styled with a pair of tan heels and huge golden jhumkis. While we applaud the efforts of Rhea Kapoor, who curated this look, we can’t give her brownie points for the styling. Even Sonam, who has pulled off similar styles in the past failed to impress.

Check out the pictures here.

Sonam Kapoor spotted at Mumbai Airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor spotted at Mumbai Airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor’s experiment failed this time. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor’s experiment failed this time. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kapoor, who was in Tokyo a few months back with her husband, Anand Ahuja, was spotted wearing an oversized shirt-pyjama combo. While it is an unusual choice in itself, the 33-year-old accessorised it with metallic jewellery that made the outfit look gaudy. To top it off, she rounded it off with a pair of black sneakers, which looked out of sync with her attire.

