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A few days ago, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share a few pictures of the iconic Elizabeth Taylor necklace designed by jewellery couturier Bulgari. On Instagram, she mentioned in the caption that her love for Elizabeth Taylor runs deep.
“She loved hard and fought for others who no one would fight for, all while wearing the craziest jewelry and being the most unapologetically authentic person ever. She is someone I have respected and loved for so many years, and being able to try her jewels on was special for me. I remember talking to her before she passed away and asked all about these jewels and the stories behind them. Thank you @luxurylaw and @bvlgari for making all of my wildest dreams come true,” read the text.
But before the Kardashian sister, Sonam Kapoor had also flaunted the $ 12.7 million accessory during a photoshoot, adding regal drama to a fiery red column dress with voluminous sleeves and a plunging neckline.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“Since everyone’s talking about Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic Bulgari necklace, I thought I’d throw it back to when I had my little moment with her. My big fashion revelation at the time? Red and green look rather fabulous together. Groundbreaking, I know. Clearly, this necklace has a better social life than most of us,” she too captioned her Instagram post adjoining the throwback photos.
What makes the necklace so special?
Page Six reports that Taylor’s husband, Richard Burton, gifted the pendant to Taylor for her 30th birthday in 1962, after several trips to the Bulgari boutique on Via Condotti in Rome. The emerald and diamond brooch was an engagement present, and the necklace was a wedding present. Earrings, a bracelet, and a ring followed soon after.
The design features a 23.46-carat rectangular-cut Colombian emerald surrounded by pear-shaped diamonds. It was later followed by a diamond and emerald necklace, from which the pendant could be easily detached and attached. The necklace features 16 graduated step-cut octagonal and square-cut Colombian emeralds totalling almost 61 carats, surrounded by marquise-cut and pear-shaped diamonds, all set in platinum. Some of the emeralds in Taylor’s set were from the Grand Duchess Vladimir in Russia.
It also reports that the “entire suite was sold at auction (and purchased by Bulgari to return to their own archives) during a Christie’s sale in December 2011. The necklace alone sold for $6,130,500, with an additional $6,578,500 for the pendant brooch”.
Taylor, known for her impeccable taste in jewellery and her collection, had many pieces from Bulgari. Her husband, Richard Burton, was famously quoted as saying, “I introduced Liz to beer; she introduced me to Bulgari.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.