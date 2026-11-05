A few days ago, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share a few pictures of the iconic Elizabeth Taylor necklace designed by jewellery couturier Bulgari. On Instagram, she mentioned in the caption that her love for Elizabeth Taylor runs deep.

“She loved hard and fought for others who no one would fight for, all while wearing the craziest jewelry and being the most unapologetically authentic person ever. She is someone I have respected and loved for so many years, and being able to try her jewels on was special for me. I remember talking to her before she passed away and asked all about these jewels and the stories behind them. Thank you @luxurylaw and @bvlgari for making all of my wildest dreams come true,” read the text.