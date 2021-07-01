Sonam Kapoor looks resplendent in this Louis Vuitton ensemble

Sonam Kapoor stands out in an all black Louis Vuitton ensemble. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor just knows how to elevate every single look. Recently, she took her fashion game to the highest possible level as she was seen in an Louis Vuitton outfit and bag.

As someone who defines the word ‘chic’, the actor effortlessly carries this all-black ensemble with a stylish and poised nonchalance. What accentuates her whole look is the strong contrast brought about by her white Louis-Vuitton belt.

Sonam uses a quote by Marilyn Monroe to complement her look. The quote says “Strong women don’t have ‘attitudes’, we have standards”. The actor is a perfect embodiment of these words.

A bonafide fashionista, Sonam has often left us wide-eyed with her impeccable fashion choices. Take a look for yourself:

The actor crafts every look with precision and timeless aplomb. Check them out for yourself!

Which look do you identify with?

