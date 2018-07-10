Sonali Bendre battles cancer with a bright smile and short, funky haircut

Sonali Bendre shows her strong side with a new haircut and a bright smile. (Source: Sonali Bendre/Instagram) Sonali Bendre shows her strong side with a new haircut and a bright smile. (Source: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre recently disclosed that she has been suffering from metastatic cancer, and left her fans and friends shocked. No sooner did she make the revelation, the entire film fraternity and her followers sent words of encouragement and prayed for her speedy recovery. The 43-year-old actor now posted an inspirational video on Instagram that shed light on her short haircut and proved that she is a real fighter.

Her post read, “In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, ‘We don’t even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.’” Her peppy hairstyle drew much attention on social media and many showered compliments to her for the new look.

Sonali has been really strong in the face of adversity, and she is still smiling. Her latest post on Instagram where she has shared a photo of herself in a short, peppy haircut is really encouraging. It has drawn much attention on social media and people are already showering her with compliments. The clip captured a wave of emotions.

The Sarfarosh actor is suffering from high-grade (poorly differentiated) cancer, in which the cancer cells look very different from normal cells. High-grade cancers often tend to grow quickly and have a worse outlook so they may need different treatment than low-grade cancers.

Whereas in low-grade (well-differentiated) cancers, the cancer cells look a lot like cells from normal tissue. In general, these cancers tend to grow slowly.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl are in New York for actor’s cancer treatment. (Photo: Sonali Bendre/Instagram) Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl are in New York for actor’s cancer treatment. (Photo: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)

In the post the actor says, “The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones.”

Sonali Bendre smiles for the cam,era lens after getting a new hairdo. (Photo: Sonali Bendre/Instagram) Sonali Bendre smiles for the cam,era lens after getting a new hairdo. (Photo: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)

“Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook… literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine – it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process… I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through.”

Sonali Bendre disclosed that she was diagnosed with cancer last month. (Source: Sonali Bendre/Instagram) Sonali Bendre disclosed that she was diagnosed with cancer last month. (Source: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)

What do you think of Sonali Bendre’s determination and grit? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

