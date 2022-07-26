scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Sonali Bendre sets sustainable fashion goals in a 20-year-old jacket; see picture

Bendre rocked a beige crop-top with a deep V-neckline and a belt-like detail around the waist, pairing it with high-waisted cream-coloured pants

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 7:00:15 pm
Sonali Bendre, Sonali Bendre news, Sonali Bendre fashion, Sonali Bendre sustainable fashion, Sonali Bendre photos, Sonali Bendre old jacket, Dia Mirza, indian express newsBendre used hashtags like "#Vintage", "#Reuse", "#SustainableFashion", and to describe the look. (Photo: Instagram/@iamsonalibendre)

Sonali Bendre is the latest celebrity to make a case for sustainable fashion, which is being pushed and promoted around the world so as to dissuade people from buying clothes mindlessly, instead focusing on rehashing and repurposing the ones that already exist in their wardrobe.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Bendre took to Instagram to share a stylish picture of herself in a beige crop-top with a deep V-neckline and a belt-like detail around the waist, pairing it with high-waisted cream-coloured pants. She rocked a bob cut hairstyle and stared straight into the camera.

ALSO READ |Wimbledon fashion: Kate Middleton champions sustainability in blue polka dot dress

The actor’s look was everything glamorous; she also opted for a makeup that complemented her sartorial choice, picking for herself a dark brown shade of lipstick, contoured cheeks and well-defined eyes featuring brown eyeshadow and a black eyeliner.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

The best part about the ensemble, however, was a long jacket that she threw over her top, writing in the caption that is actually almost two decades old. “Wearing this 20-year-old jacket and it’s safe to say… both of us have aged well,” the actor quipped.

ALSO READ |Sonali Bendre aces vintage fashion in a 20-year-old jacket; see pics

We love how she blended vintage with casual fashion with the jacket that was dusty brown in colour, giving us a biker-chic vibe.

Bendre used hashtags like “#Vintage”, “#Reuse”, and “#SustainableFashion” to describe the look.

Actor Dia Mirza who, too, is a champion of sustainable wardrobe had, earlier this year, opted for a printed ‘bloom-moon’ co-ord set from sustainable fashion label ‘Ekastories’ for a meeting with the CEO of Wildlife Trust of India.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

It had a pastel orange blazer top and a pair of matching straight-fit pants, featuring digitally-printed floral motifs all over.

ALSO READ |‘Even if you wear an outfit after 10 years, it should still look new’: Fashion designer Mehak Murpana

She dropped two emojis on Bendre’s latest post: a sunflower and a heart.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy climbs to 30

Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy climbs to 30

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024

Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024

Delhi LG suspends 6 MCD officials for negligence, financial irregularities

Delhi LG suspends 6 MCD officials for negligence, financial irregularities

Monkeypox: EU approves vaccine to combat outbreak

Monkeypox: EU approves vaccine to combat outbreak

Opinion | It's time to treat Covid as any other disease
Opinion

Opinion | It's time to treat Covid as any other disease

Premium
ED wants Satyendar Jain's health assessed by central govt doctors

ED wants Satyendar Jain's health assessed by central govt doctors

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Irma Vep review

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
Not just javelin, Neeraj Chopra impresses with his fashion, too
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement