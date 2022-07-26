Sonali Bendre sets sustainable fashion goals in a 20-year-old jacket; see picture

Sonali Bendre is the latest celebrity to make a case for sustainable fashion, which is being pushed and promoted around the world so as to dissuade people from buying clothes mindlessly, instead focusing on rehashing and repurposing the ones that already exist in their wardrobe.

Bendre took to Instagram to share a stylish picture of herself in a beige crop-top with a deep V-neckline and a belt-like detail around the waist, pairing it with high-waisted cream-coloured pants. She rocked a bob cut hairstyle and stared straight into the camera.

The actor’s look was everything glamorous; she also opted for a makeup that complemented her sartorial choice, picking for herself a dark brown shade of lipstick, contoured cheeks and well-defined eyes featuring brown eyeshadow and a black eyeliner.

The best part about the ensemble, however, was a long jacket that she threw over her top, writing in the caption that is actually almost two decades old. “Wearing this 20-year-old jacket and it’s safe to say… both of us have aged well,” the actor quipped.

We love how she blended vintage with casual fashion with the jacket that was dusty brown in colour, giving us a biker-chic vibe.

Bendre used hashtags like “#Vintage”, “#Reuse”, and “#SustainableFashion” to describe the look.

Actor Dia Mirza who, too, is a champion of sustainable wardrobe had, earlier this year, opted for a printed ‘bloom-moon’ co-ord set from sustainable fashion label ‘Ekastories’ for a meeting with the CEO of Wildlife Trust of India.

It had a pastel orange blazer top and a pair of matching straight-fit pants, featuring digitally-printed floral motifs all over.

She dropped two emojis on Bendre’s latest post: a sunflower and a heart.

