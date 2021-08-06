Sonali Bendre aces vintage fashion in a 20-year-old jacket; see pics

At a time when the fashion industry is stressing on sustainability and recycling clothes, Sonali Bendre just gave us a lesson on how to look trendy even in a vintage piece of clothing.

For her latest appearance on Super Dancer 4, the 46-year-old actor wore a floor-length, embellished jacket from Rohit Bal. Sharing a picture of the look on Instagram, Sonali revealed that the jacket was “at least two decades” old. “Some things age better… I’m talking about my jacket here,” she captioned the post.

Sonali also shared a throwback picture of her posing in the jacket, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and the designer himself. She wore the jacket over what seemed like a silk dress.

It is interesting how Sonali made use of the same jacket for her latest appearance and paired it with her ensemble in such a way that it made the overall look quite fresh. Keeping it elegant, she wore the jacket over a simple grey tee and a pair of khaki pants with buttons.

Adding a dash of quirk, she accessorised the outfit with chunky neckpieces and completed the look with brown heels and simple makeup. She left her shoulder-length hair, with soft curls, untied.

Sonali’s look was appreciated by other celebs, too. Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Looking lovely”, while Sophie Choudry commented, “Amazing”.

Actor Neelam Kothari and Susanne Khan also reacted to the post.

What do you think of Sonali’s look?