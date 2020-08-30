Sonali Bendre shared her love for a crisp white shirt; take a look at all the times she aced white

The actor shared a throwback picture. (Photo: Sonali Bendre/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

No matter how many fashion trends we come across, there is always a piece of clothing in our wardrobe which is more than just a mere outfit. If you know what we are talking about, you will certainly resonate with actor Sonali Bendre’s latest post. The actor posted a throwback photo of herself talking about how she loves her crisp white shirt. Captioning it as “My eternal love for a crisp white shirt…” , the Hum Saath – Saath Hain actor looked stunning as ever.

Take a look at all the times she has aced white.

In a gorgeous Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble, the A-cut Kurti has intricately detailed with Chikankari embroidery. Paired with a sheer cream colour dupatta, the look was pulled together with a pair of drop earrings.

She looked magnificent in this basic casual look which features a white top with fitted boot-cut trousers. It was completed with a denim jacket and white a pair of white sneakers.

In a classic Manish Malhotra ensemble, the Diljale actor opted for a white kurti set which fit her like a glove. With intricate detailing and 3/4th sleeves featuring tassel-like details on the hemline, the look was completed with a sheer dupatta with scallop-like border. For her accessories, she went for pair of tear-drop earrings along with kohl-rimmed eyes and a red lipcolour for her makeup.

Calling it a ‘throwback outfit’ this plain Patiala featuring little yellow flowers has an interesting story. Custom-made by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla as a part of their label, Jashn this was made 15 years ago when the actor was pregnant with her son Ranveer.

In a stunning flowy dress which is perfect for a day at the beach, we love how the actor’s dress can also double up as kurta. The dress features laser-cut detailing and was paired with minimal accessories.

