Celeb style: Sonakshi Sinha enjoys a ‘denim day out’

Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion choices are fun, chic and eclectic. She loves experimenting with her style, leaving everyone in awe of her. This time, too, the actor made striking appearances in her latest looks.

Sonakshi was recently seen wearing an eye-catching printed top from Saaksha & Kinni that featured intricate embroidery and mirror work. She teamed the top with a pair of black trousers.

Adding a fun element, she accessorised the look with a pair of oxidised silver earrings, a bracelet and big rings. The actor left her sleek straight hair open in a middle partition and completed the look with subtle eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade and lots of mascara.

Prior to this, she sported a rather sporty and fun look as she wore a bomber jacket with red, blue and yellow stripes with a pair of black track pants.

What stood out in this look was her choice of accessories — oxidised silver jewellery including large statement earrings and lots of rings. She, further, wore a pair of white sneakers to complete this look.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail and added the finishing touches with winged eyeliner, mascara laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks and nude lip shade.

