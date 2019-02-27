Sonakshi Sinha dazzles on the cover of this magazine; see pics

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to Instagram and shared pictures from her latest photo shoot for the cover of Bridal Asia magazine – and she looks stunning. The Total Dhamaal actor is seen gracing the magazine cover in a white embellished ensemble from designer Rahul Mishra’s collection, which is teamed with kundan earrings featuring turquoise droplets and bangles from Jewels of Jaipur.

The actor opted for a lovely pair of embellished block heels by celebrity shoe designer Rohan Arora, that added a pop of colour to the entire look. Make-up artist Namrata Soni opted for soft curls, pink lips and well-defined eyebrows which complemented the actor’s look perfectly.

The actor also shared a few other pictures wearing beautiful ethnic outfits in shades of yellow, pink and purple from the magazine.

Check some of the pictures here.

Earlier, the actor was seen wearing the classic combination of white top and blue denims, and needless to say, she slayed the look. Sinha wore a white tee with blue flared jeans and chose to layer it with a cape that featured chikankari work on it by Kanika Kapoor. It was the fringed cape, we thought, that took her look a notch higher.

Styled by Mohit Rai, her outfit was accessorised with earrings and bracelets from Amrapali jewels. Minimal make-up, hair styled into soft curls and a pair of beige footwear rounded out the look.

What do you think about her look?