Sonakshi Sinha’s co-ords set is monsoon style goals

Sonakshi Sinha is currently engrossed with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns, and she has been keeping her style streak strong throughout.

Recently, we saw the actor step out in an intricately printed co-ords set from Anita Dongre’s Grassroot collection. We think the outfit looked really pretty. Stylist Mohit Rai accessorised the actor’s look with a cocktail ring and a sleek locket, and complemented her outfit with Needledust Mayfair jutis.

Earlier, we had seen the 31-year-old at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, where she had chosen to wear a golden shimmer dress that accentuated her toned body. Styled by Mohit Rai, her attire had been quite pleasing to the eyes. For the make-up, artist Ritesh Naik had gone for sparkly smokey eyes while hairstylist Madhurina Nakhale had kept her hair straight, parted at the centre.

Going with another sparkly number, Sinha was seen in a Zara Umrigar outfit. She managed to stun style buffs once again in an intricate blue beaded midi. Styled by Mohit Rai, we loved how the look was kept completely accessory free, putting all the focus on the dress. It was rounded out with smokey eyes and sleek straight hair.

