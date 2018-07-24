Sonakshi Sinha’s glittery Zara Umrigar midi dress is perfect for a late-night party

Whould you like to recreate Sonakshi Sinha’s look in this midi dress designed by Zara Umrigar. (Source: zaraumrigar/Instagram) Whould you like to recreate Sonakshi Sinha’s look in this midi dress designed by Zara Umrigar. (Source: zaraumrigar/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha is on a roll. It might have been a while since we saw the actor on the big screen, but she has been keeping busy in giving us some serious fashion goals. Just recently, she looked gorgeous at one of her friends’ wedding. And she has managed to stun style buffs once again in an intricate blue beaded midi by Zara Umrigar.

Styled by Mohit Rai, we love how the look was kept completely accessory free, putting all the focus on the dress. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes and sleek straight hair.

Sonakshi Sinha nailed the ethnic look at one of her friend’s wedding recently in a ruby-red thread and mirror embroidered tasseled blouse and tiered ruffle sharara by Arpita Mehta. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was rounded out with maang tika and soft curls.

She was also spotted wearing a tiered ruffle sari by Arpita Mehta with thread and mirror embroidery at the hem. Styled by Rai, it was styled with a contrasting embroidered noodle strap blouse. Statement earrings completed the look.

The Akira actor was also seen at Poorna Patel’s reception. She wore an olive green anarkali designed by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Although she looked lovely, a different colour would have perhaps looked better.

What do you think of her latest look? Tell us in the comments below.

