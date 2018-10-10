Want to wear white on white? Sonakshi Sinha shows how to do it

What do you think of Sonakshi Sinha’s look? (Source: Aslisona/Instagram)

Be it contemporary or ethnic outfits, white seems to be the chosen colour. Sonakshi Sinha recently showed how to do it right as she donned a white tee and teamed it with blue flared jeans and a chikankari cape with tassel detail from Kanika Kapoor. In all honesty, her cape is what took the look a notch higher.

Styled by Mohit Rai, her outfit was accessorised with earrings and bracelets from Amrapali jewels. Minimal make-up, hair styled into soft curls and a pair of beige sandals rounded out the look.

A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan too glowed in white. Kapoor was spotted in a white cotton kurti and churidar. This was teamed with a colourful pink bandhni dupatta.

Sara, on the other hand, was seen donning a white cotton anarkali. The chikankari kurti was teamed with a white dupatta. The jutti with colourful work on it and the colourful bag she was carrying added some colour to the look.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan: Who wore white better?

Even Malaika Arora was seen slaying in a white pantsuit. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the fashionista looked dapper in a white bodysuit from Purple Paisley. This was teamed with a matching blazer from Massimo Dutti, and was accessorised with earrings from Viange.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd