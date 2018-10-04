Sonakshi Sinha shows how to wear floral prints using this style trick; see pics

Sonakshi Sinha, who is known for experimenting with her sartorial choices, was recently seen donning a full-length floral print attire from Massimo Dutti. The actor picked it for the special screening of Loveyatri and we think she looked lovely in it.
While wearing floral prints can get quite tricky at times, Sinha broke the monotony of her attire by pairing it with a black tie-detailing belt, which also accentuated her svelte figure. Mohit Rai, who curated the look accessorised her outfit with a pair of beige heels from Monrow Shoes and a statement pendant from Azotiique. A nude make-up palette with matte lips, thickly-lined eyes, and a soft wavy hairdo rounded off her look well.
Prior to this, the actor was seen attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. For the event, she picked a silver sequin gown which failed to impress us. She went for a top-notch bun and wore emerald green eye make-up and a pair of blue earrings, which totally missed the mark.
