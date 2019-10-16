Sonakshi Sinha or Ranveer Singh: Who wore this yellow plaid pantsuit better?

Ranveer Singh and his sartorial choices are as popular as his movie choices. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, usually keeps it simple but has often been spotted moving out of her comfort zone and experimenting with her clothes. But we never expected both actors, who shared screen space in Lootera to be seen donning the same pantsuit!

Advertising

The Padmaavat actor was the first to sport the yellow plaid pantsuit from designer Dhruv Kapoor’s collection back in April. He teamed the attire with a crisp white shirt and an ink blue tie. A blue pocket square, yellow-tinted sunnies, a blue watch and white shoes with hints of yellow completed his look. His hair was pulled back and his beard well-groomed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhruv Kapoor (@dhruvkapoor) on Apr 12, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

On the other end, Sinha gave a different spin to the plaid pantsuit by pairing it with a black bralette. Much like Singh, she too accessorised her look with yellow-tinted sunnies, and opted for black stilettos. Hair styled into luscious curls and subtle makeup completed the sharp look.

Though we like how both actors styled their respective looks, we feel this number suited Singh better who gave it his own quirky twist. Sinha’s look, we felt, was simple and had nothing new about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Sep 30, 2019 at 1:40am PDT

Who, according to you, wore the pantsuit better?